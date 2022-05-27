Kesha to Celebrate Pride Month With Stonewall Day 2022 Show

Kesha will take the stage in front of the Stonewall Inn in New York City for a special performance, June 24, to mark Pride Month and Stonewall Day 2022.

Along with Kesha, the event will feature performances from Betty, Mila Jam, and Shea Diamond, as well as choreography by Stonewall Day creative director Kellen Stancil. Appearing throughout the event via video message will be an array of supporters including Barack Obama, Rufus Wainwright, Adam Lambert, Billy Porter, Conchita Wurst, Tom Daley, Chelsea Clinton, and Dustin Lance Black.

“I am so honored to be a part of this historic event,” Kesha said in a statement. “As a forever advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, I’m excited to embark on this monumental occasion with my friends at Pride Live and perform for Stonewall Day. Stonewall is a special place for the queer community, and I cannot wait to honor and celebrate how far we have come while standing in the conviction that the fight for equality in this country is ever upon us, and I will never back down. Come dance with me!”

Stonewall Day was established five years ago by the organization Pride Live as way to mark the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots each year. The uprising — a pivotal moment in the gay liberation movement — took place over several days, June 28 through July 3, 1969, in response to a violent police raid on the Stonewall Inn, one of several gay and lesbian bars frequently targeted by cops in Greenwich Village.

Ticket information for Stonewall Day 2022 will be available via Pride Live, as well as the social media channels of the various performers. The event will also stream live on Pride Live’s YouTube channel from 1 to 3 p.m. ET.