Kesha Announces Second ‘Weird & Wonderful Rainbow Ride’ Cruise

Kesha has announced she will be hosting a second Weird & Wonderful Rainbow Ride cruise. The four-night jaunt will depart from Miami, Florida on the Norwegian Pearl. It runs from October 16-20, 2020 and registration for pre-sale booking information is available. Guests who attended the inaugural cruise are already included in the pre-sale registration.

The 2020 lineup and cruise route will be detailed later this summer. The first cruise, which took place in February, sailed from Tampa, Florida, to Nassau, Bahamas and featured performances by Betty Who, Matt & Kim, Girl Talk and Big Freedia, among others, along with two sets from Kesha. A mini-doc from the inaugural journey was released on Wednesday and highlights fans’ experiences as well as showcases performances and other activities fans partook in during the sail.

“This cruise has been fucking life changing,” Kesha says in the clip. “I’m so inspired by the whole experience. It has opened my eyes to what true love and freedom looks like and I am forever changed. So, thank you so much for just having the time of your life.”

Last week, Kesha unveiled her optimistic “Best Day (Angry Birds 2 Remix)” from the Angry Birds Movie 2 soundtrack, and last month she released “Rich, White, Straight Men.”