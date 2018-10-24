Rolling Stone
Kesha Salutes Ruth Bader Ginsburg in ‘Here Comes the Change’ Video

Singer plays guitar, harmonica, bass drum in clip for acoustic ballad

Kesha performs as a one-woman band in her black-and-white video for “Here Comes the Change.” The acoustic ballad appears in On the Basis of Sex, the upcoming film chronicling the career of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The clip opens with the singer lugging a bass drum into an the attic of a regal-looking house. She then plays the track while strumming an acoustic guitar, playing harmonica and bashing away at the kick pedal. Elsewhere, she wanders through a stairwell lined with photos (including one of Ginsburg) and lounges in a chair.

On the Basis of Sex, out December 25th, stars Felicity Jones as a young Ginsburg, who – along her husband (Armie Hammer) – attempts to combat centuries of gender discrimination in a case before the U.S. Court of Appeals.

The film’s director, Mimi Leder, helped recruit Kesha to write “Here Comes the Change.” “I wanted her to write this song because her passionate voice and immense talent magnify the social justice imperatives Ruth Bader Ginsburg continues to fight for every day,” Leder said in a statement. “It was important to both of us that this song be not only an anthem to all that Ruth Bader Ginsburg achieved, but also a rallying cry for how much more change is yet to come.”

