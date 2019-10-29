 Kesha on Tattoos, New Album, Rihanna, Her Cat Mr. Peeps – Rolling Stone
The First Time: Kesha Recounts First Tattoo, Meeting Rihanna

Pop star’s fourth album, ‘The High Road,’ will be out next year

Brittany Spanos

Staff Writer

Kesha stopped by Rolling Stone to recall pivotal moments in her life for our video series “The First Time.” The singer recently released her new single “Raising Hell” featuring Big Freedia.

Kesha begins by recalling the first time she performed live, which was in a band called Dynamite Cop with her brother. Their show ended with them getting kicked out of the bar they were performing at for being underage, so they moved to a different venue where they witnessed someone smoking crack. Recalling more teenage memories, Kesha’s first time raising hell involved taking her mom’s minivan to Atlanta (from Nashville) to see Radiohead when she was 13-years-old. “Is it technically raising hell if you get away with it?” she questions.

From her career, which launched a decade ago with her breakthrough single “Tik Tok,” Kesha reminisces about hearing young kids sing that song in the seats behind her on a plane, presenting an award at the Grammys with a very young Justin Bieber and meeting idols and friends like Ric Ocasek, Rihanna and Iggy Pop. Other fun stories from the star include getting tattooed in Cuba by a man holding a baby and a boiled needle as well as saving her cat Mr. Peeps from a garbage can outside of a strip club.

“Raising Hell” is the first single off her upcoming fourth album The High Road, which will be released on January 10, 2020. The LP will feature Brian Wilson, Sturgill Simpson and Wrabel as well as writing from Fun.’s Nate Ruess and Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds.

Read our interview with Kesha here.

 

