Kesha Rids the World of ‘Rich, White, Straight, Men’ on New Track

On her latest track, Kesha wants to know “What if rich, straight, white men didn’t rule the world anymore?” The singer’s new song, “Rich, White, Straight, Men,” released to YouTube as a surprise for fans, takes on modern political and social concerns.

The thumping, punk-laced pop song tackles inequality as Kesha imagines a new world, singing, “And if you are a boy who loves a boy/You’ll get a wedding cake and all/And if you are a lady and you do your lady work/Then you will make as many dollars as the boys/Not just two thirds.” She also invokes children’s tune “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star,” reimagining the lyrics as: “Twinkle, twinkle little star/How I wish the world was different/Where who you love and who you are/Was nobody’s fucking business.”

Kesha’s last full-length album, Rainbow, dropped in 2017. She released a documentary about the recording, Rainbow – The Film, last year, detailing how making the album felt like a life-saving experience. “Making Rainbow the album was such a therapeutic process and given the opportunity to turn it into a three dimensional piece of art has helped me find even deeper healing and catharsis,” the singer said in a statement. She added, “I hope this film inspires others to never give up even if you feel full of hurt or lost, because after the storm comes a rainbow.”