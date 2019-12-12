 Watch Kesha's 'Resentment' With Sturgill Simpson, Brian Wilson - Rolling Stone
Kesha Sings With Sturgill Simpson, Brian Wilson on Heartbreaking ‘Resentment’

Pop star released a self-shot video for the song, which also features harmonies from singer-songwriter Wrabel

Kesha has released a new country-inspired single, “Resentment,” featuring backing vocals from Sturgill Simpson, Brian Wilson, and singer-songwriter Wrabel. The track is from her upcoming album High Road, out January 31st.

The “Resentment” visual is a simple, two-minute clip, self-shot by Kesha on her iPhone and paired with a VHS filter. It shows the pop star breaking down and confronting her inner demons in a hotel room, as the song plays over her.

“Resentment” was co-written by Kesha, Wrabel, Madi Diaz, and Jamie Floyd, and produced by John Hill. On her collaborators, Kesha said, “Brian Wilson is one of my personal musical heroes, so when he said he would collaborate with me on the recording…that moment was one of the most exciting in my career. Then add in Sturgill who I respect and admire so much, as well as my close friend the insanely talented songwriter Wrabel, and this record felt more like a dream than just another song to me.”

Kesha previously released the High Road singles “My Own Dance,” and “Raising Hell,” which featured Big Freedia. Kesha and Big Freedia performed the track at the American Music Awards in November. Simpson, meanwhile, released the rock-leaning album Sound & Fury in September.

