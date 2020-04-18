See Kesha’s Intimate ‘Resentment’ Performance on ‘Fallon’

Kesha phoned into the latest socially distanced episode of The Tonight Show Friday to deliver an intimate home recording of “Resentment,” a song from her 2020 LP High Road.

The studio version of the single features Brian Wilson and Sturgill Simpson, but Kesha stripped the acoustic ballad to its core for the Tonight Show performance, which raised awareness for Live Nation’s Crew Nation initiative.

Earlier in the week, the “bored at home” Kesha unveiled a mini-song inspired by Home Alone. She also announced plans to record a speech for iHeartMedia’s new podcast project, Commencements, for 2020 graduates who won’t get a ceremony, and will perform on GLAAD’s upcoming livestream event, Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone, on April 26th.

Kesha recently spoke to Rolling Stone about how she is spending this time of social distancing, unpacking boxes that have sat idle for a decade and listening to T. Rex, Deana Carter and German new age music.

“This time is weird as shit. But we will all get through it together. Staying home and not doing a million things is so uncomfortable, but it’s what has to happen,” Kesha told her fans via Rolling Stone.

“In the meantime, try to stay healthy, safe, and sane. I think this really made me realize that we’re a global village, our actions affect people we have never met, and the more patience and compassion we can all have for each other, the stronger and closer we all will feel when this is all over.”