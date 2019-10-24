Kesha Preaches the Gospel of Partying in New Single ‘Raising Hell’

Kesha has released the lead single from her recently announced new project High Road. The raucous party song is titled “Raising Hell,” and features the vocals and New Orleans bounce-influenced beat of Big Freedia.

Kesha layers her folksier roots over the track, creating a club-ready song that nonetheless harks back to her guitar-based production on 2017’s Rainbow.

“Raising Hell” also arrives with a Luke Gilford-directed video, portraying Kesha as a televangelist leading a party-loving congregation. The clip takes a dark turn about midway through, after which Kesha takes her life into her own hands, dyeing her hair black and hitting the road to freedom.

Kesha spoke to SiriusXM Thursday morning about the song, saying, “I created ‘Raising Hell’ in the basement of a strange home I’d never been to before. I was with my friends, and we were talking about life, and how we’re all very good-hearted people, but sometimes we just like to do bad stuff. It feels good, and it’s fun to be bad sometimes.”

The pop star announced her upcoming album High Road earlier this week with a rowdy trailer. The project — featuring contributions from Sturgill Simpson, Brian Wilson, Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons, Nate Ruess of Fun. and more — is due out January 10th.