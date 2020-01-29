Kesha Strips Down Singles ‘Raising Hell,’ ‘Resentment’

Kesha did acoustic takes on new singles “Raising Hell” and “Resentment” for Vevo. The singer’s fourth album High Road will be released this Friday.

Kesha stays seated for both performances, flanked by two backup singers and a guitarist. For the raucous “Raising Hell,” she is also joined by a keyboardist as she joyfully belts out the empowering, upbeat song.

The tender country ballad “Resentment” becomes more emotional when stripped down to just vocals and guitar. Big Freedia appears on the original version of “Raising Hell” while Brian Wilson, Sturgill Simpson and Wrabel assist her on the album version of “Resentment.”

The Raising Hell Tour will launch in April and feature support from Big Freedia. Last year, Kesha revealed in an interview with Rolling Stone that her new music is a return to her rap-sung party anthem style of her past. “It’s so nice to feel so happy, when that felt inconceivable a couple of years ago,” she said. “To be lying in the front yard, tanning my titties, talking to you, not crying — and I’m so excited about doing fun music…But every time, though, I feel the pressure, just for my fans. I want them to love it!”