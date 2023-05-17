Kesha Sings About ‘Pendulum Mental Swings’ on New ‘Only Love Can Save Us Now’

Get the holy water! Kesha raps about how she’s a demon possessed to run people down and even begs for Jesus’ help before deciding “only love can save us now,” which she sings with church choir verve on “Only Love Can Save Us Now.” It’s the latest single from her upcoming Gag Order album, which comes out Friday.

The track flip-flops between her matter-of-fact observations — “I’m getting sued because my mom has been tweeting” and “I would kill for secrets all of mine been leaking” — and the hopeful, pleading chorus. “Baby, that’s my freedom,” she sings.

“I have had an overwhelming dichotomy of emotions, oscillating between pain and love, chaos and love, fear and love,” the pop star wrote on Instagram. “I wanted my song ‘Only Love Can Save Us Now’ to sonically, lyrically, and emotionally reflect the severity of my mental pendulum swings. The world is so overwhelming sometimes. It requires a moment of surrender. The ludicrosity of life can make you crazy. If anything, if anything, can save us, I believe only love can. This song is a desperate and angry prayer. A call to the light when all feels lost.”

The artist previously released the Gag Order tracks “Eat the Acid” and “Fine Line.” She told Rolling Stone that the latter is as close as she can get to addressing her ongoing lawsuit against producer Dr. Luke, whom she has accused of sexual assault. He has denied the allegations. His defamation suit against Kesha could go to trial this summer.

“I feel as if there has been an implied gag order for a very long time now,” she said of the album title. “With my ongoing litigation hanging over my head, I have not been able to speak freely because I know everything I say is scrutinized.”