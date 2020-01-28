Kesha Unveils Swaggering Ode to Night Life, ‘Tonight’

Kesha has dropped a swaggering ode to night life called “Tonight.” The song is the latest single off her upcoming album High Road, out January 31st.

The track opens as a torch ballad, complete with sparkling piano and Kesha’s booming vocals. “Tonight’s the best night of our lives,” she announces. “If we’re breathing.”

Barely a minute in, the song suddenly segues into a hip-hop breakdown and the scene changes to a dimly lit club. “Just found out me and Elton John have the same shoes, that’s a fact,” she brags. “Hey Chelsea, do you mind if I put this wine in your backpack?”

“Tonight” follows the singles “Raising Hell” with Big Freedia, “My Own Dance” and “Resentment” with Brian Wilson and Sturgill Simpson. She recently appeared on Colbert to perform “Raising Hell,” wearing David Bowie Aladdin Sane makeup to honor the anniversary of the late singer’s death.

“The vibe is so different,” Kesha told Rolling Stone‘s Brian Hiatt of the new LP. “It’s so nice to feel so happy, when that felt inconceivable a couple of years ago. To be lying in the front yard, tanning my titties, talking to you, not crying — and I’m so excited about doing fun music…But every time, though, I feel the pressure, just for my fans. I want them to love it!”

The singer will embark on a North American tour in support of High Road, kicking off in Sugar Land, Texas, on April 23rd and concluding on Windsor, Ontario, on June 5th.