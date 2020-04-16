Kesha Honors ‘Home Alone’ With Goofy Mini Song About Being in Quarantine

Kesha has cut through the quarantine doldrums with a silly new mini song and video called “Home Alone,” which she fittingly dedicated to actor Macaulay Culkin.

The 30-second clip opens with a quick snippet of Culkin in the 1990 film Home Alone, before quickly jumping to footage of Kesha dancing around her house in an outfit that recalls another home-alone classic, Risky Business. The song itself boasts some big drums and a peppy melody, and finds Kesha peeling off quippy lyrics like, “I’m setting booby traps in case you are a bad guy/I’m reading bookies, baking cookies in my thigh-highs.”

I’ve been bored at home so I made a song for u animals!!! And a little video 💃🏻It’s called HOME ALONE… dedicated to all of you sexy people hanging at home…..alone. and also dedicated to the one and only @IncredibleCulk 💗💗👻👻!! pic.twitter.com/2v8T2cWqod — kesha (@KeshaRose) April 16, 2020

Kesha has kept busy throughout the coronavirus quarantine, recently taking part in the Fader Fort charity livestream. She’s also set to record a speech for iHeartMedia’s new podcast project, Commencements, for 2020 graduates who won’t get a ceremony, and will perform on GLAAD’s upcoming livestream event, Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone, April 26th.

Last month, Kesha described how she was passing her days in an email to Rolling Stone, saying she’s been digging into boxes filled with items dating back to the start of her career and listening to artists like T. Rex, Alice Coltrane, and Black Lips.

“This time is weird as shit,” she wrote. “But we will all get through it together. Staying home and not doing a million things is so uncomfortable, but it’s what has to happen. In the meantime, try to stay healthy, safe, and sane. I think this really made me realize that we’re a global village, our actions affect people we have never met, and the more patience and compassion we can all have for each other, the stronger and closer we all will feel when this is all over.”