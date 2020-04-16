 Kesha Cuts Quarantine Boredom With New MIni Song. 'Home Alone' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next 'Perry Mason': See First Teaser for HBO's Gritty Reboot Series Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Kesha Honors ‘Home Alone’ With Goofy Mini Song About Being in Quarantine

Pop star dedicates track to Macaulay Culkin

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
kesha new song

Kesha shared a goofy new mini song, "Home Alone," about being bored during quarantine, fittingly dedicated to Macaulay Culkin.

Dana Trippe*

Kesha has cut through the quarantine doldrums with a silly new mini song and video called “Home Alone,” which she fittingly dedicated to actor Macaulay Culkin.

The 30-second clip opens with a quick snippet of Culkin in the 1990 film Home Alone, before quickly jumping to footage of Kesha dancing around her house in an outfit that recalls another home-alone classic, Risky Business. The song itself boasts some big drums and a peppy melody, and finds Kesha peeling off quippy lyrics like, “I’m setting booby traps in case you are a bad guy/I’m reading bookies, baking cookies in my thigh-highs.”

Kesha has kept busy throughout the coronavirus quarantine, recently taking part in the Fader Fort charity livestream. She’s also set to record a speech for iHeartMedia’s new podcast project, Commencements, for 2020 graduates who won’t get a ceremony, and will perform on GLAAD’s upcoming livestream event, Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone, April 26th.

Last month, Kesha described how she was passing her days in an email to Rolling Stone, saying she’s been digging into boxes filled with items dating back to the start of her career and listening to artists like T. Rex, Alice Coltrane, and Black Lips.

“This time is weird as shit,” she wrote. “But we will all get through it together. Staying home and not doing a million things is so uncomfortable, but it’s what has to happen. In the meantime, try to stay healthy, safe, and sane. I think this really made me realize that we’re a global village, our actions affect people we have never met, and the more patience and compassion we can all have for each other, the stronger and closer we all will feel when this is all over.”

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Kesha, Macaulay Culkin

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.