Kesha and Her Cat Rob Banks, Rampage New York in New ‘Little Bit of Love’ Video

Pop star directed clip for her High Road cut

Jon Blistein

Kesha and her loyal cat Mr. Peeps embark on a bonkers adventure in the pop star’s new self-directed video for “Little Bit of Love.”

The video finds Kesha drifting off to sleep and dreaming up an array of globe-trotting escapades with a life-sized Mr. Peeps (played by her boyfriend, Brad, wearing a giant cat’s head mask). With the help of some greenscreen technology, Kesha and Peeps rob a bank, pop champagne on the Venice canals, rampage through New York City like Godzilla, roam the deserts on chickens and finally venture off into space.

Kesha, Brad and the real Mr. Peeps (who cameos in the video) filmed the clip at the pop star’s home, using just an iPhone. They then sent the footage to co-director Jonah Best, who edited the video and added the special effects.

“Little Bit of Love” appears on Kesha’s most recent album, High Road, which was released in January. Last month, Kesha teamed up with L.A. singer-songwriter Wrabel for a new song, “Since I was Young;” the pair previously worked together on multiple songs on Kesha’s Rainbow, as well as High Road.

