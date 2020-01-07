Kesha Announces ‘High Road’ North American Tour

Kesha will embark on a 26-date North American tour for her upcoming album High Road (out January 31st), the singer announced on Tuesday.

The route will kick off this spring at the Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land, Texas, on April 23rd, and will make stops in Phoenix, Los Angeles, Denver, Atlanta, New York and more with a final show in Windsor, Ontario, on June 5th.

The tour will feature support from Big Freedia (who collaborated with Kesha on her single “Raising Hell”) on select dates.

Kesha had this to say about the tour in a statement to Rolling Stone: “While shaking my ass at the stroke of midnight, ringing in the new year, new decade, with my new album coming this month, I thought to myself, ‘Damn. I think the best medicine for happiness and having a beautiful life is to celebrate it while I have it, with the people I love most. And ummm…shake my ass. As often as possible.’ So…this is my HIGH ROAD TOUR announce!!! If you wanna come shake ur body and hear the new jams LIVE, this is the place to do it! And, on the HIGH ROAD TOUR, you will have not one, but two grand supreme expert body movers — BIG FREEDIA and YOURS TRULY — ME!!!!! Come see us on tour this Spring!!!!!!”

Presale for the tour begins Wednesday, January 8th. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Jan 10th. Every ticket purchased online will include a CD copy of High Road.

Kesha High Road North American Tour Dates

April 23 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

April 25 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

April 26 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

April 29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre w/ Big Freedia

May 1 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl Concert Theater w/ Big Freedia

May 2 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre w/ Big Freedia

May 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre w/ Big Freedia

May 6 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl w/ Big Freedia

May 8 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic w/ Big Freedia

May 9 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic w/ Big Freedia

May 11 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom w/ Big Freedia

May 13 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Stir Cove at Harrah’s Casino w/ Big Freedia

May 14 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Amphitheatre w/ Big Freedia

May 16 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater w/ Big Freedia

May 17 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre w/ Big Freedia

May 19 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center w/ Big Freedia

May 20 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory w/ Big Freedia

May 22 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom w/ Big Freedia

May 23 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island w/ Big Freedia

May 25 – St. Louis, MO @ TBD w/ Big Freedia

May 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia w/ Big Freedia

May 28 – New York, NY @ Pier 17 w/ Big Freedia

May 30 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino – Grand Theater w/ Big Freedia

May 31 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion w/ Big Freedia

June 2 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem w/ Big Freedia

June 5 – Windsor, ON @ The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor