Kesha Releases VHS Music Video for ‘High Road’ Title Track

Kesha released her anticipated new album High Road this past Friday, and she’s now shared a new music video for the title track.

“High Road,” directed and produced by Magic Seed, follows Kesha on grainy VHS film, taking a psychedelic journey through the desert, into an opulent resort and around an abandoned, graffiti-covered castle. “I’m taking the high road, I’m high as fuck/And these assholes, won’t shut up,” she sings over the bass-heavy song, produced by Jeff Bhasker and Skylar Mones.

High Road — featuring collaborations with Big Freedia, Sturgill Simpson, Brian Wilson, Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds and more — follows Kesha’s 2017 LP Rainbow. She previously released the singles “Raising Hell,” “My Own Dance,” “Resentment” and “Tonight.” The singer will embark on a North American tour this spring, kicking off April 23rd at the Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land, Texas, and running through June 5th with a final show in Windsor, Ontario.