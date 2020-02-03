 Kesha Releases VHS Music Video for 'High Road' Title Track - Rolling Stone
Kesha Releases VHS Music Video for ‘High Road’ Title Track

Pop star’s new album is out now

Kesha released her anticipated new album High Road this past Friday, and she’s now shared a new music video for the title track.

“High Road,” directed and produced by Magic Seed, follows Kesha on grainy VHS film, taking a psychedelic journey through the desert, into an opulent resort and around an abandoned, graffiti-covered castle. “I’m taking the high road, I’m high as fuck/And these assholes, won’t shut up,” she sings over the bass-heavy song, produced by Jeff Bhasker and Skylar Mones.

High Road — featuring collaborations with Big Freedia, Sturgill Simpson, Brian Wilson, Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds and more — follows Kesha’s 2017 LP Rainbow. She previously released the singles “Raising Hell,” “My Own Dance,” “Resentment” and “Tonight.” The singer will embark on a North American tour this spring, kicking off April 23rd at the Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land, Texas, and running through June 5th with a final show in Windsor, Ontario.

