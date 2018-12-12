×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1322: December 2, 2018
Read Next Best of '88: Biz Markie on the 'Dead Real' Stories of 'Vapors' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Kesha Plays Folksy Equal Rights Ballad ‘Here Comes the Change’ on ‘Ellen’

Song appears in upcoming Ruth Bader Ginsburg biopic ‘On the Basis of Sex’

By

Reporter

Ryan Reed's Most Recent Stories

View All

Kesha performed her equal rights ballad “Here Comes the Change” on Wednesday’s Ellen. The singer belted over acoustic guitars and a studious rhythm section, even breaking out a harmonica for a few folky fills. “Is it a crazy thought/ That if I had a child/ I hope they live to see the day/ When everyone’s equal?” she sang.

“Here Comes the Change” is set to appear in On the Basis of Sex, the upcoming movie about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The film, out December 25th, stars Felicity Jones as a young Ginsburg, who combats gender equality by bringing a case to the U.S. Court of Appeals.

The film’s director, Mimi Leder, recruited Kesha for the project. “I wanted her to write this song because her passionate voice and immense talent magnify the social justice imperatives Ruth Bader Ginsburg continues to fight for every day,” Leder said in a statement. “It was important to both of us that this song be not only an anthem to all that Ruth Bader Ginsburg achieved, but also a rallying cry for how much more change is yet to come.”

Kesha saluted Ginsburg in the song’s October-issued video, which finds the singer playing multiple instruments – including acoustic guitar, harmonica and kick drum – as she wanders through a regal home. 

In This Article: Ellen, Kesha

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1322: December 2, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad