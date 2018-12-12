Kesha Plays Folksy Equal Rights Ballad ‘Here Comes the Change’ on ‘Ellen’

Kesha performed her equal rights ballad “Here Comes the Change” on Wednesday’s Ellen. The singer belted over acoustic guitars and a studious rhythm section, even breaking out a harmonica for a few folky fills. “Is it a crazy thought/ That if I had a child/ I hope they live to see the day/ When everyone’s equal?” she sang.

“Here Comes the Change” is set to appear in On the Basis of Sex, the upcoming movie about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The film, out December 25th, stars Felicity Jones as a young Ginsburg, who combats gender equality by bringing a case to the U.S. Court of Appeals.

The film’s director, Mimi Leder, recruited Kesha for the project. “I wanted her to write this song because her passionate voice and immense talent magnify the social justice imperatives Ruth Bader Ginsburg continues to fight for every day,” Leder said in a statement. “It was important to both of us that this song be not only an anthem to all that Ruth Bader Ginsburg achieved, but also a rallying cry for how much more change is yet to come.”

Kesha saluted Ginsburg in the song’s October-issued video, which finds the singer playing multiple instruments – including acoustic guitar, harmonica and kick drum – as she wanders through a regal home.