 Kesha, Finneas Set for Fader Fort Digital Coronavirus Fundraiser
Rolling Stone
Music News

Kesha, Finneas Set for Fader Fort’s Expanded Digital Charity Broadcast

DJ Shadow, Noah Cyrus, Phantogram will also partake in two-day fundraiser for those affected by coronavirus pandemic

By
Jon Blistein
&
Ryan Reed
Kesha, Finneas

Kesha, Finneas and more will partake in the two-day Fader Fort broadcast benefitting those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Shutterstock, 2

Kesha, Finneas, DJ Shadow, Noah Cyrus and more will partake in the newly expanded, two-day digital Fader Fort event, which will raise money for musicians and entertainment professionals impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The event, boasting performances and content from over 100 artists, will air in nine-hour broadcasts set for Tuesday, March 31st and Wednesday, April 1st from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET.

Other participating artists Phantogram, Brian Fallon, Hinds, Jessie Reyez, Girlpool, Half Waif, Rod Wave, Aminé, Earthgang, G Herbo, JoJo x Lido and RMR. Several special surprise guests will also be peppered throughout.

The full line-up with time slots will be announced Tuesday morning, and details for the Wednesday line-up will follow on Tuesday afternoon. All performances will be available for a 24-hour window at the Fader Fort website.

Per a press release, the digital fest will boast a unique mix of performances and other content. For instance, Kesha will debut a new song from the intro to her My Crazy Beautiful Life documentary, while G Herbo will share some behind-the-scenes footage from his recent tour. Phantogram will deliver a personal message, and rapper Guapdad 4000 will host a cooking demo as Gordon Scamsey dubbed “Cooking With Flava.”

The Fader Fort is a mainstay at South by Southwest, and the digital broadcast came together after the Austin festival was canceled earlier this month. As such, the digital Fader Fort fest will be promoting numerous charities directly benefitting the local community, including I Lost My Gig, Banding Together, South by South Best, Stand With Austin and the Central Texas Food Bank. Other organizations that will be highlighted during the livestream include MusiCares, the Sweet Relief Musicans Fund, the Creator Fund, the COVID-19 Mutual Aid Fund for LGBTQI+ BIPOC Folks and the COVID-19 Freelance Artist Resource.

Rolling Stone
