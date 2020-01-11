See Kesha Perform With Big Freedia, Salute David Bowie on ‘Colbert’

Kesha made her Late Show debut Friday to perform her recent single “Raising Hell” with Big Freedia and salute the late David Bowie.

Kesha’s Late Show appearance landed on the fourth anniversary of Bowie’s January 10th, 2016 death, and the singer remembered the late icon with lightning bolt makeup reminiscent of Bowie’s Aladdin Sane look; the application took three hours, Kesha later revealed.

During a wide-ranging interview that covered Kesha’s celebrity crush (Dana Carvey), the singer’s mother co-writing songs for Dolly Parton, the 10th anniversary of her debut LP Animal and her upcoming album High Road, Kesha also suggested that, “in celebration of Bowie,” she give Stephen Colbert a “super-fast” makeover.

“I would love to paint on your face,” Kesha told Colbert. While quickly applying some of her new makeup line to the late-night show’s face, Colbert cut to the commercial, with the “finished” product revealed prior to “Raising Hell” performance: