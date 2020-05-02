Kesha Cancels 2020 High Road Tour ‘Due to Health and Safety Concerns’

Kesha canceled her postponed High Road Tour Friday due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“I’m so sad to announce that I am unable to move forward with rescheduling my 2020 High Road Tour due to health and safety concerns,” Kesha said in a statement. “This is heartbreaking, but the safety of my fans & crew is my number 1 priority.”

Kesha continued, “Because of the current situation, doing this tour in 2020 is no longer feasible. But that doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate and express ourselves together in spirit and online. I will do my best to bring you all as much art and music as I can, as we get through this all together.”

Kesha was scheduled to begin her North American tour in support of her new album High Road on April 23rd, with the 26-date trek with special guest Big Freedia running through June 5th. The singer will instead push the tour to to-be-determined dates in 2021; fans who purchased tickets for the 2020 tour can seek refunds.

“I truly can’t wait to get back on the road again and play songs from High Road for you. Thank you for being here, and for your understanding,” Kesha added. “Please stay tuned for more info about new tour dates in 2021. I’m going to boogie with you SO hard next year. Stay well and stay strong, wishing all of you health! XOXO. at the end of a storm comes a rainbow.”

Despite the social distancing, Kesha has kept active musically, performing “Resentment” on The Tonight Show, penning a Home Alone-inspired song and recording a commencement speech for 2020 graduates.