Watch Kesha, Big Freedia’s Rousing Performance of ‘Raising Hell’ on ‘Kimmel’

Kesha appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform her recent single “Raising Hell” with the help of Big Freedia.

The singers were joined by a group of pink-clad dancers for the lively performance on Kimmel’s outdoor stage, which kicked off with Kesha encouraging the audience to “please rise.”

“Oh, if you couldn’t tell,” Kesha sings on the rousing chorus. “We can always find the trouble, we don’t need no help/ Singing oh, mama raised me well/ But I don’t wanna go to Heaven without raisin’ hell.”

“Raising Hell” will appear on Kesha’s upcoming album High Road, which is due out January 10th. The album will include collaborations with Sturgill Simpson, Brian Wilson, Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons and Nate Ruess of Fun., among others. Kesha recently spoke to Rolling Stone about her return to pop music, including how she met Big Freedia and tapped the singer for her single.

“Big Freedia came on the Kesha cruise, and that’s where we met,” Kesha recounted. “I’d never been on a cruise before, and I was a little terrified, because I just watched the Fyre Fest documentary. And the first night, Big Freedia played, and I was like, ‘Oh, this is going to be the best four days of my life.’ And it was so much fucking fun. We got matching tattoos on our hands, and I got to know all her dancers. She pulled me up onstage. I have a fucked-up knee from when I tore my ACL, and she was like, ‘Sit on the dick!’ And I was like, ‘I can’t sit on the dick. Only my right knee’s working.’ And then by the end of it, we were both like, ‘We have to collaborate. This is too good.’ And then we wrote ‘Raising Hell,’ and I was like, ‘OK, if this is going to maybe be the first single, I really want Freedia on it.'”