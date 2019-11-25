 Watch Kesha, Big Freedia's Performance of 'Raising Hell' at the AMAs - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
Read Next Watch Selena Gomez Perform 'Lose You to Love Me' at AMAs Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch Kesha, Big Freedia’s Raucous Performance of ‘Raising Hell’ at the AMAs

Singer also played breakout hit “Tik Tok” during energetic medley

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: (L-R) Big Freedia and Kesha perform onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp)

Kesha brought the church and the club to the American Music Awards on Sunday, performing "Raising Hell" and "Tik Tok."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Kesha brought the church and the club to the American Music Awards on Sunday.

First up, the singer teamed with Big Freedia for “Raising Hell,” a track from her upcoming album High Road. “Welcome to our Sunday service,” she declared to the crowd, a nod to Kanye West’s elaborate events by the same name. She and Freedia performed the gospel-styled track against a backdrop of warped stained-glass windows, joined by a crew of dancers dressed in bright pink.

That churchy vibe evaporated as Kesha segued into her 2009 breakout single “Tik Tok,” announcing, “Ladies and gentlemen, it’s time to shake what the good Lord gave us.” The signature synth hook ushered in the party cut, leading to hilarious reaction shots of a merry Post Malone and a stunned Taran Killum.

This week, Big Freedia released “Louder,” a collaboration with Swedish synth-pop duo Icona Pop.

Kesha’s High Road — featuring collaborations with Sturgill Simpson, Brian Wilson, Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons, Nate Ruess of Fun. and more — is due out January 10th. Earlier this week, she shared a new single from the record, “My Own Dance.”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.