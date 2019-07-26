Hear Kesha get Optimistic on ‘Best Day (Angry Birds 2 Remix)’

Kesha is all about the positive vibes on her latest track, “Best Day (Angry Birds 2 Remix),” which comes off the soundtrack of the upcoming The Angry Birds Movie 2. Produced by Ryan Lewis, the upbeat song is presumably a remix of a number called “Best Day,” although Kesha hasn’t dropped that one yet.

On the buoyant song she sings, “Hey you, this is gonna be the best day of your life, of your life, of your life.” The verses underscore this sentiment: “I’m feeling so nice/ I ain’t got no negative energy/ High fives and good vibes/ Wrote this one for all my friends and enemies.” It’s a serious departure from Kesha’s recent tune “Rich, White, Straight, Men,” which fiercely took on the patriarchy.

Kesha is no stranger to working on movie soundtracks. Last year she contributed “Here Comes The Change” to the Ruth Bader Ginsburg biopic On The Basis Of Sex and she also worked on a remixed version of “This Is Me” from The Greatest Showman with Missy Elliott and Keala Settle.

The Angry Birds Movie 2, a sequel to 2016’s The Angry Birds Movie, features the voices of Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Danny McBride, Peter Dinklage, Rachel Bloom, Awkwafina and Bill Hader. The film is in theaters August 14th.