Kesha, Anthony Hamilton Kickoff ‘Team Joe Sings’ Concert Series Supporting Biden for President

Kesha and Anthony Hamilton are among the artists participating in the new Team Joe Sings concert series spearheaded by Biden for President. The series launched tonight (September 17th) in support of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. The series features a new group of artists each Thursday at 8 p.m. ET leading to the election on November 3rd.

Participating artists will perform one or two songs virtually, which will be streamed on the artists’ respective YouTube channel. Kesha and Hamilton lead the series this week and the first installment also includes Los Lobos, who previously posted their performances for the series; Ben Gibbard, the Harlem Gospel Choir and Misterwives.

“We need change and we need it now. Our current President has proven over and over that he lacks basic empathy and honesty,” Kesha said in a statement. “I love this country and I think we deserve better. In our Declaration of Independence it says ‘all men are created equal’ — it was a nice start, but now we know we need to give all people equal rights, protection, and opportunity no matter what they look like or who they love. I believe Joe Biden and Kamala Harris can help us win this fight for equality.”