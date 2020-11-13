Kesha to Launch Podcast About Supernatural Experiences and the Occult

Kesha is getting her very own podcast, Kesha and the Creepies, premiering November 20th through the iHeartPodcast Network and available on all podcast platforms.

The interview-format show will feature Kesha chatting with guests about their supernatural experiences, the occult, unexplained mysteries, urban legends, psychedelic art, spirituality, astrology, and more. Alice Cooper will be her first conversation partner, with other guests slated to appear on the first season including Trippie Redd, Tyler Henry, and Whitney Cummings.

“I’m existentially pleased and molecularly stoked to be premiering my new podcast Kesha and the Creepies!!!” Kesha said. “I have had so many experiences in this incarnation that I just can’t ignore or explain, and I’ve always been fascinated by supernatural subjects, the unexplainable, and people exploring alternative thought and lifestyles. With my podcast, it’s my excuse to shoot the shit with the people I’m most fascinated with, and dive deep into their brains and hear about all things creepy. The creepy and unexplainable is what keeps life magic…so let’s talk about it.”

Kesha released her latest album High Road earlier this year. Outside of music, she’s also launched other business endeavors in 2020, including a Kesha Rose Beauty cosmetics line and a YouTube beauty guru series.