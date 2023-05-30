Kesha Won’t Be Silenced on Upcoming ‘Gag Order’ Tour
Kesha will return to the road this fall in support of her most recent album, Gag Order.
The 20-date trek will kick off Oct. 15 at the Factory in Deep Ellum in Dallas and wrap Nov. 18 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. Kesha will receive support from Jake Wesley Rogers throughout the tour.
Tickets for all shows will go on sale June 2 at 10 a.m. local time, with presales set to begin May 31 at 10 a.m. local time. Full information is available on Kesha’s website.
Gag Order, which was produced by Rick Rubin, marks Kesha’s fifth studio album and first in three years, following 2020’s High Road. As Kesha explained in a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the album continues the self-exploration she’s been doing in her thirties after her “strange and interesting” twenties.
“I wrote ‘TiK ToK,’ and ‘the party don’t start ’til I walk in,’ so I almost felt like I was becoming a caricature of this toxic positivity,” Kesha said. “We live in a culture where I feel like we always show our best side. But Rick Rubin created the most beautiful, safe space for me to really dive into these emotions.”
Gag Order is also a particularly pointed album title, ostensibly alluding to Kesha’s ongoing legal situation with Dr. Luke. Kesha has accused the producer, real name Lukasz Gottwald, of sexual, physical, and emotional abuse; he has denied the allegations, and his defamation suit against Kesha is set to go to trial this summer. While Kesha couldn’t speak about the trial during her interview because the case is still pending, she did reflect on the album’s title.
“I feel as if there has been an implied gag order for a very long time now,” she said. “With my ongoing litigation hanging over my head, I have not been able to speak freely because I know everything I say is scrutinized.”
Kesha Tour Dates
Oct. 15 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
Oct. 16 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
Oct. 18 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater
Oct. 20 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
Oct. 21 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
Oct. 23 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
Oct. 26 – Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion
Oct. 28 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino
Oct. 29 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
Oct. 31 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
Nov. 1 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Nov. 3 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
Nov. 6 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
Nov. 7 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
Nov. 9 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Nov. 11 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom
Nov. 12 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Showroom
Nov. 14 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
Nov. 17 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
Nov. 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
