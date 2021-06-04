Kesha Plots Summer Tour

Kesha has announced a U.S. tour that will take place in August.

The 11-date trek will kick off August 13th with a previously-announced show the First Interstate Arena at Metro Park in Billings, Montana. It will wrap August 29th at the Promowest Pavilion at Ovation in Cincinnati, Ohio. The tour also includes a headlining spot at WonderBus Music and Arts Festival in Columbus, Ohio on August 28th.

Kesha will be performing with a full band throughout the tour, and Betty Who has been tapped to provide support.

“I can’t believe how long it has been since we last saw each other WTF!” Kesha exclaimed in a statement. “It’s time to celebrate the fact that we got through the past 14 months, holy shit. Bring. Your. Boogie. Feet. It’s about to go down! Thank god. Let’s party.”

Kesha fans can get access to presale tickets by signing up for her email list on her website; presale will begin June 7th. Tickets will go on sale to the general public June 10th at 10 a.m. local time.

Kesha released her most recent album, High Road, in January 2020. Earlier this year, the singer teamed up with the Dutch DJ and producer Sam Feldt for a new song, “Stronger.” Last November she launched a new podcast, Kesha and the Creepies, where she talks with guests about supernatural experiences, the occult, urban legends, psychedelic art and more.