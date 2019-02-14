×
Kenny G Plays Third Wheel in Kanye West’s Romantic Valentine’s Day Gift for Kim Kardashian

Rapper hired world’s saxiest man alive for in-home performance

Brittany Spanos

Kenny G, Earth, 'Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives' premiere, Tribeca Film Festival Opening Night, Concert, New York, USA - 19 Apr 2017

Kenny G, Earth, 'Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives' premiere, Tribeca Film Festival Opening Night, Concert, New York, USA - 19 Apr 2017

Clint Spaulding/WWD/REX/Shutters

Kenny G took a break from horny sax puns on Twitter to begin making the Valentine’s Day rounds. First up: a stop at the Kardashian-West household for a rose-filled surprise.

Kim Kardashian announced the surprise visitor with a video posted on her Instagram story and Twitter. From the looks of it, her husband Kanye West cleared out a room and filled long-stemmed red, pink and white roses, each individually sitting in glasses full of water on the floor. The sax player was in the middle of the spread, serenading the couple with “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”

“NO BIG DEAL KENNY G IN MY LIVING ROOM!!!” Kardashian enthusiastically wrote on Twitter.

It looks like the KimYe abode was only Kenny G’s first stop on his tour of playing Cupid to Hollywood couples. “I’m not screwin’ around today,” he said in a video he posted on Twitter. “Everyone is depending on me to deliver romance. So we’re gonna do this. Let’s go.”

Who knows? Maybe Kenny G will be trapped in the middle of your rose-covered living room next.

