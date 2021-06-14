Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Tyler, the Creator to Headline Day N Vegas Festival

Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, and Tyler, the Creator are set to headline the 2021 Day N Vegas festival, which will take place November 12th through 14th at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

Lamar’s set was billed in a press release as his only live performance of 2021. The billing on the festival poster also suggests Lamar’s performance will be a retrospective of sorts, rather than a chance to debut or tease any long-awaited new music (“From Section.80 to Damn,” the poster reads, referencing Lamar’s first and latest album).

Along with the headliners, Day N Vegas will feature sets from DaBaby, YG, SZA, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Polo G, Ari Lennox, Don Tolliver, Griselda, Joey Bada$$, Cordae, Freddie Gibbs, Jazmine Sullivan, Thundercat, Isaiah Rashad, Earl Sweatshirt, 24KGoldn, Flatbush Zombies, Madlib, Young M.A., Tinashe, Majid Jordan, Denzel Curry, Rico Nasty, Flo Milli, Saba, and Sheff G.

we back ✨

Register for the presale that starts Friday, 6/18 at noon PT. https://t.co/BL9oJ3Loo4 pic.twitter.com/foKsIEVJLA — Day N Vegas (@daynvegas2021) June 14, 2021

Presale tickets for Day N Vegas 2021 will go on sale on June 18th at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT via the festival’s website. Any remaining tickets will be sold when the general sale starts that same day at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.