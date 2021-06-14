 Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Tyler, the Creator Set for Day N Vegas - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone

Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Tyler, the Creator to Headline Day N Vegas Festival

DaBaby, SZA, Lil Baby, Doja Cat, and Lil Uzi Vert also set to perform

Jon Blistein

Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, and Tyler, the Creator are set to headline the 2021 Day N Vegas festival, which will take place November 12th through 14th at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

Lamar’s set was billed in a press release as his only live performance of 2021. The billing on the festival poster also suggests Lamar’s performance will be a retrospective of sorts, rather than a chance to debut or tease any long-awaited new music (“From Section.80 to Damn,” the poster reads, referencing Lamar’s first and latest album).

Along with the headliners, Day N Vegas will feature sets from DaBaby, YG, SZA, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Polo G, Ari Lennox, Don Tolliver, Griselda, Joey Bada$$, Cordae, Freddie Gibbs, Jazmine Sullivan, Thundercat, Isaiah Rashad, Earl Sweatshirt, 24KGoldn, Flatbush Zombies, Madlib, Young M.A., Tinashe, Majid Jordan, Denzel Curry, Rico Nasty, Flo Milli, Saba, and Sheff G.

Presale tickets for Day N Vegas 2021 will go on sale on June 18th at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT via the festival’s website. Any remaining tickets will be sold when the general sale starts that same day at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

