Kendrick Lamar, SZA Will Not Perform ‘All the Stars’ at 2019 Oscars

Kendrick Lamar and SZA will not be performing their Oscar-nominated song “All the Stars” from Black Panther during the Academy Awards broadcast this weekend, a source confirmed to Rolling Stone. As Variety notes, the reason they will not perform is due to logistics and timing.

In addition to the pair’s nominated song, Black Panther has garnered a number of nominations, including Best Original Score (Ludwig Göransson) along with nods for Best Picture, Best Sound Mixing, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design and Best Sound Editing.

The other four nominated songs ­in the Best Original Song category will be performed during the telecast, including “Shallow” from A Star is Born (Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper), “When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (Gillian Welch and David Rowlings), “I’ll Fight” from RGB (Jennifer Hudson) and “The Place Where Things Get Lost” from Mary Poppins Returns (Bette Midler and Marc Shaiman).

Outside of the Original Song nominations performances, Queen featuring Adam Lambert are also set to perform live during the show. The Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody is nominated for Best Picture, Best Actor (for Rami Malek, who portrayed Freddie Mercury), Best Sound Mixing, Best Film Editing and Best Sound Editing.

The 2019 Academy Awards, which will not have a host for the first time in 30 years, air live this Sunday, February 24th at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on ABC.