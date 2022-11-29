Kendrick Lamar, Rosalía, and Depeche Mode Top Stacked 2023 Primavera Sound Lineup

Kendrick Lamar, Rosalía, and Depeche Mode are among the headliners for the 2023 Primavera Sound festival, which will be taking place over two weekends in Barcelona and, for the first time, Madrid.

Primavera Sound’s first weekend will run May 31 through June 4 at the Parc Del Fòrum in Barcelona; weekend two in Madrid will run June 7 through 11, with the first and last days at the Cívitas Metropolitano, and the other three at Ciudad del Rock in Arganda Del Rey. The lineups for both weekends will be largely the same, including all the top-billed headliners, though there will be some slight variations.

Both weekends of Primavera will open with a free night featuring Pet Shop Boys, Jake Bugg, Confidence Man, and La Paloma. Blur and Halsey will headline day two, Kendrick Lamar and Depeche Mode will headline day three, and Rosalía and Calvin Harris will headline day four. The day five closing parties will feature Diplo, Ben Böhmer, Camelphat, Purple Disco Machine (Barcelona only), Vitalic (Madrid only), and others.

Reflect what you are 🪞



Abonos y entradas de día a la venta el 1 de diciembre

Full festival tickets and day tickets on sale December 1st

Abonaments i entrades de dia a la venda l'1 de desembre



Additional artists featured on the stacked Primavera 2023 lineup include Pusha T, Skrillex, Baby Keem, FKA Twigs, St. Vincent, Maggie Rogers, Turnstile, Le Tigre, Ghost (Barcelona only), the Mars Volta (Madrid only), Caroline Polachek, the War on Drugs (Barcelona only), Central Cee, Bad Gyal (Madrid only), Alex G, Japanese Breakfast, Tems, Black Country, New Road, Built to Spill, Yves Tumor, My Morning Jacket, Arlo Parks, Jockstrap, John Cale, Jpegmafia, Kelela, Laurie Anderson, Young Lean, Sudan Archives, Hudson Mohawke, Christine and the Queens, Bad Religion, Tokischa, Four Tet, and Bleachers.

Tickets for both weekends will go on sale Thursday, Dec. 1 at 12 p.m. Central European time (6 a.m. ET). Full weekend passes, as well as single-day tickets, will be available, as will passes for both weekends and various VIP packages.