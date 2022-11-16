fbpixel
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Call Waiting

Kendrick Lamar’s Phone Is Off the Hook, But He’s Not, in New ‘Rich Spirit’ Video

Rapper dropped the latest Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers visual after picking up eight Grammy nominations
Kendrick Lamar YouTube/Kendrick Lamar

After picking up a slew of Grammy nominations for Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar dropped a new visual for the album cut “Rich Spirit.”

Directed by Calmatic, the clip finds Lamar performing the song while puttering/dancing around a very chic and also very empty home. The clip is filled with peculiar touches, too, like Lamar chatting on a disconnected phone or eating a late-night snack while sitting on a kitchen island in the dark. The “Rich Spirit” video ends with one final flourish, as that aforementioned disconnected phone suddenly starts ringing.

Trending

Lamar picked up the second-most nominations for the 65th Grammys, earning eight, which was just one fewer than Beyoncé’s pack-leading nine. Lamar is up for all of the major categories, Album of the Year (Mr. Morale) and Record and Song of the Year (“The Heart Part 5”). Additionally, he was nominated for Best Rap Album, Best Rap Performance and Song (“The Heart Part Five”), and Best Melodic Rap Performance (“Die Hard”).

Lamar released Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers back in May, marking his fifth studio album and first in five years following 2017’s Damn.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Daniel Craig's Belvedere Vodka Commercial Is a State-of-the-Art Display of a Movie Star Changing Up His Image

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premiere Breaks Ratings Record With 12.1 Million Viewers

Carmen Electra Leaves Little to the Imagination in These Sunkissed & Confident White Bikini Snapshots

Two Men Sentenced to Prison After Defacing 4,000-Year-Old Petroglyphs in Nevada

You might also like

Copyright © 2022 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad