Kendrick Lamar’s Phone Is Off the Hook, But He’s Not, in New ‘Rich Spirit’ Video

After picking up a slew of Grammy nominations for Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar dropped a new visual for the album cut “Rich Spirit.”

Directed by Calmatic, the clip finds Lamar performing the song while puttering/dancing around a very chic and also very empty home. The clip is filled with peculiar touches, too, like Lamar chatting on a disconnected phone or eating a late-night snack while sitting on a kitchen island in the dark. The "Rich Spirit" video ends with one final flourish, as that aforementioned disconnected phone suddenly starts ringing.

Lamar picked up the second-most nominations for the 65th Grammys, earning eight, which was just one fewer than Beyoncé’s pack-leading nine. Lamar is up for all of the major categories, Album of the Year (Mr. Morale) and Record and Song of the Year (“The Heart Part 5”). Additionally, he was nominated for Best Rap Album, Best Rap Performance and Song (“The Heart Part Five”), and Best Melodic Rap Performance (“Die Hard”).

Lamar released Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers back in May, marking his fifth studio album and first in five years following 2017’s Damn.