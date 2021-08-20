Kendrick Lamar Teases ‘Final TDE Album’ in New Message to Fans

Kendrick Lamar offered an update on his next album, which he said will be his final with his longtime label, TDE.

In a note posted to a new website, Oklama.com, Friday, August 20th, Lamar wrote, “As I produce my final TDE album, I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years. The Struggles. The Success. And most importantly, the Brotherhood. May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. As I continue to pursue my life’s calling.”

Lamar also spoke about how he’d been spending his time, writing, listening and “collecting old Beach cruisers,” adding that, “The morning rides keep me on a hill of silence.” He didn’t offer any hard details about his next album, but said, “Love, loss, and grief have disturbed my comfort zone, but the glimmers of God speak through my music and family. While the world around me evolves, I reflect on what matters the most. The life in which my words will land next.”

The note — which Lamar signed “Oklama” — ended with a photo of him in the studio, and the message, “There’s beauty in completion. And always faith in the unknown. Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts. I’ve prayed for you all. See you soon enough.”

Lamar’s last proper solo album, Damn, was released in 2017, while in 2018 he anchored the Black Panther soundtrack. While he hasn’t released any solo material since then, he has popped up for a few features, including tracks with 2 Chainz, Beyoncé, Raphael Saadiq and, most recently, Busta Rhymes.

Back in June, it was announced that Lamar would headline the Day N Vegas festival, which will take place November 12th through 14th at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. The set is billed as Lamar’s only live performance of the year and the poster suggested it will be a retrospective of sorts, rather than a chance to debut or tease new music (“From Section.80 to Damn,” the poster reads, referencing Lamar’s first and latest album).