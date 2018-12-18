×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1322: December 2, 2018
Read Next Watch Gary Clark Jr. Perform 'Night Time Is The Right Time' on 'ACL' New Year's Special Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, Thom Yorke Make Oscars Best Original Song Shortlist

Tracks from Dolly Parton, Sade, Quincy Jones, Emily Blunt and Jonsi and Troye Sivan also make Academy Awards’ 15-song list ahead of January 22nd nominations

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kendrick LamarMade In America Music Festival, Philadelphia, USA - 02 Sep 2018

Kendrick Lamar's "All the Stars," Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's "Shallow" and Thom Yorke's "Suspirium" made the Oscars' Best Song shortlist.

REX/Shutterstock

Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s Black Panther track “All the Stars,” Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born single “Shallow” and Thom Yorke’s “Suspirium” from Suspiria are among the 15 tracks that were shortlisted for the Academy AwardsBest Original Song, the Oscars announced Monday.

Dolly Parton’s “Girl in the Movies” (Dumplin’), Sade’s “The Big Unknown” (Widows), Quincy Jones’ “Keep Reachin'” with Chaka Khan and Mark Ronson (Quincy), Sigur Ros’ Jonsi and Troye Sivan’s “Revelation (Boy Erased) and the Coup and Lakeith Stanfield’s “OYAHYTT” (Sorry to Bother You) also made the shortlist, Variety reports.

A pair of Emily Blunt songs from Mary Poppins Returns – “The Place Where Lost Things Go” and “Trip a Little Light Fantastic” with Lin-Manuel Miranda – were also recognized on the Oscars shortlist.

The five Best Original Song nominees will be announced along with the rest of the Oscar nominees on January 22nd.

The Academy also revealed the 15 films that made the shortlist for Best Score, including Geoff Barrow and Ben Salisbury’s Annihilation, Ludwig Goransson’s Black Panther and Alexandre Desplat’s Isle of Dogs.

Shortlist for Best Original Song:
Willie Watson, Tim Blake Nelson and Willie Watson – “When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings”(The Ballad of Buster Scruggs)
Sampha – “Treasure” (Beautiful Boy)
Kendrick Lamar and SZA – “All The Stars” (Black Panther)
Jónsi and Troye Sivan – “Revelation” (Boy Erased)
Dolly Parton – “Girl in the Movies” (Dumplin’)
Arlissa – “We Won’t Move” (The Hate U Give)
Emily Blunt – “The Place Where Lost Things Go” (Mary Poppins Returns)
Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda – “Trip A Little Light Fantastic” (Mary Poppins Returns)
Quincy Jones, Chaka Khan and Mark Ronson – “Keep Reachin’” (Quincy)
Jennifer Hudson and Diane Warren – “I’ll Fight” (RBG)
Gal Gadot and Sarah Silverman – “A Place Called Slaughter Race” (Ralph Breaks the Internet)
The Coup and Lakeith Stanfield – “OYAHYTT” (Sorry to Bother You)
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – “Shallow” (A Star is Born)
Thom Yorke – “Suspirium” (Suspiria)
Sade – “The Big Unknown” (Widows)

Shortlist for Best Score:
Annihilation
Avengers: Infinity War
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Crazy Rich Asians
The Death of Stalin
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
First Man
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
A Quiet Place
Ready Player One
Vice

In This Article: Academy Awards, Best Original Song, Oscars

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1322: December 2, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad