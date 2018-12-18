Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, Thom Yorke Make Oscars Best Original Song Shortlist

Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s Black Panther track “All the Stars,” Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born single “Shallow” and Thom Yorke’s “Suspirium” from Suspiria are among the 15 tracks that were shortlisted for the Academy Awards’ Best Original Song, the Oscars announced Monday.

Dolly Parton’s “Girl in the Movies” (Dumplin’), Sade’s “The Big Unknown” (Widows), Quincy Jones’ “Keep Reachin'” with Chaka Khan and Mark Ronson (Quincy), Sigur Ros’ Jonsi and Troye Sivan’s “Revelation (Boy Erased) and the Coup and Lakeith Stanfield’s “OYAHYTT” (Sorry to Bother You) also made the shortlist, Variety reports.

A pair of Emily Blunt songs from Mary Poppins Returns – “The Place Where Lost Things Go” and “Trip a Little Light Fantastic” with Lin-Manuel Miranda – were also recognized on the Oscars shortlist.

The five Best Original Song nominees will be announced along with the rest of the Oscar nominees on January 22nd.

The Academy also revealed the 15 films that made the shortlist for Best Score, including Geoff Barrow and Ben Salisbury’s Annihilation, Ludwig Goransson’s Black Panther and Alexandre Desplat’s Isle of Dogs.

Shortlist for Best Original Song:

Willie Watson, Tim Blake Nelson and Willie Watson – “When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings”(The Ballad of Buster Scruggs)

Sampha – “Treasure” (Beautiful Boy)

Kendrick Lamar and SZA – “All The Stars” (Black Panther)

Jónsi and Troye Sivan – “Revelation” (Boy Erased)

Dolly Parton – “Girl in the Movies” (Dumplin’)

Arlissa – “We Won’t Move” (The Hate U Give)

Emily Blunt – “The Place Where Lost Things Go” (Mary Poppins Returns)

Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda – “Trip A Little Light Fantastic” (Mary Poppins Returns)

Quincy Jones, Chaka Khan and Mark Ronson – “Keep Reachin’” (Quincy)

Jennifer Hudson and Diane Warren – “I’ll Fight” (RBG)

Gal Gadot and Sarah Silverman – “A Place Called Slaughter Race” (Ralph Breaks the Internet)

The Coup and Lakeith Stanfield – “OYAHYTT” (Sorry to Bother You)

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – “Shallow” (A Star is Born)

Thom Yorke – “Suspirium” (Suspiria)

Sade – “The Big Unknown” (Widows)

Shortlist for Best Score:

Annihilation

Avengers: Infinity War

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Crazy Rich Asians

The Death of Stalin

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

First Man

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

A Quiet Place

Ready Player One

Vice