Kendrick Lamar, Janet Jackson, Megan Thee Stallion Lead Atlanta’s 2023 One Musicfest

Kendrick Lamar, Janet Jackson, and Megan Thee Stallion lead this year’s ONE Musicfest, hitting Atlanta’s Piedmont Park in late October.

Kodak Black, Tems, Brent Raiyaz, Bryson Tiller, Chief Keef, Waka Flocka Flame, Jadakiss, Tink, Coco Jones, and many more also feature on the two-day lineup, as do ATL legends like Killer Mike, Goodie Mob, and The-Dream.

As this year marks the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, the One Musicfest will also feature a special stage dedicated to the genre's half-centennial, featuring artists like Nelly, KRS-One, Big Daddy Kane, Kid Capri, DJ Drama, 2 Live Crew's Uncle Luke, Too $hort, Black Sheep, Black Nubian, Lady of Rage, DJ Quik and many more.

“We are beyond excited about the 14th annual ONE Musicfest. To have the opportunity to host Kendrick Lamar, Janet Jackson, Megan Thee Stallion, Brent Faiyaz, and other iconic artists in the middle of Piedmont Park is a dream come true, especially on the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop,” founder J. Carter said in a statement. “It doesn’t get any better than this. It will be a premium experience for the artists, the attendees, and our partners. We look forward to our new home in Piedmont Park and delivering an elevated experience to our many fans.”

Tickets for the 2023 One Musicfest, taking place October 28 and 29, are available now at the festival’s site.