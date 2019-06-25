×
Rolling Stone
Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Travis Scott to Headline New Hip-Hop Festival

Tyler, the Creator; Migos, 21 Savage, Lil Uzi Vert, Miguel also lead inaugural Day N Vegas

Kendrick Lamar performs at the Brit Awards 2018 in LondonBritain Brit Awards 2018 Show, London, United Kingdom - 21 Feb 2018

Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole and Travis Scott will headline the inaugural Day N Vegas, a rap-heavy music festival set for November.

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole and Travis Scott will headline the inaugural Day N Vegas, a rap-heavy music festival set for November 1st through the 3rd in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tyler, the Creator; Migos, 21 Savage, Lil Uzi Vert, Miguel, 6LACK, Kali Uchis, Juice WRLD, Brockhampton, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Lil Nas X, Lil Baby and YBN Cordae will also perform at the event, scheduled for the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

Other performers include Lamar’s Black Hippy collaborators Ab Soul, ScHoolboy Q and Jay Rock, along with Flatbush Zombies, Denzel Curry, Summer Walker, Rico Nasty, Lil Mosey, Megan Thee Stallion, J.I.D., DaBaby, Blueface, Polo G, Goldlink, Saba, Nav, Rich the Kid, Sheck Wes, Lil Tjay, Doja Cat, Smino, YK Osiris, Ski Mask the Slump God, Cuco, Lil Tracy, Flipp Dinero and Boogie. Cole will headline Friday, November 1st, with Scott following on the Saturday, the 2nd and Lamar closing out the fest on Sunday, the 3rd. 

Tickets will go on sale June 28th at noon PT, but fans can register for a pre-sale to earn first access to tickets via the festival site. Prices range from $299 plus fees (for three-day general admission tickets) through $899 plus fees (super VIP packages).

Cole recently issued a pair of new tracks from his label Dreamville’s upcoming compilation, Revenge of the Dreamers III: “Down Bad” featuring Cole, J.I.D., Bas, EarthGang and Young Nudy; and “Got Me” with Ty Dolla $ign, Ari Lennox, Dreezy and Omen.

