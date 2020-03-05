Kendrick Lamar Launches… Something (And Says It’s Not a Record Label)

On Thursday, Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free — his longtime collaborator at TDE — announced the arrival of a new business endeavor. Their respective Instagrams feature the two announcing themselves as the founders of pgLang, a “service company,” along with three, cryptic posts and a link to the company’s website.

At this juncture, it’s difficult to grasp what pgLang does, although they market themselves as being part of “music, film, television, art, books, and podcasts.” In a written mission statement at the top of their website, the company shares that they are “focused on using our experiences, and nurturing our many collaborators, to build stories that are equally accessible and engaging then fitting them within the best media.” Their visual mission statement on the website is a short film featuring written and directed by Dave Free, which features Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, Yara Shahidi, and Jorja Smith in starring roles.

In October, Rolling Stone reported that Dave Free was no longer working with Top Dawg Entertainment. As the former president of the company, he was instrumental in guiding the career of Kendrick Lamar.

Read the entire pgLang mission statement below:

pgLang is multilingual. Our community speaks music, film, television, art, books, and podcasts — bescause sometimes we have to use different languages to get the point of our stories across. Stories that speak to many nations, many races, and many ages. That is why our writers, singers, directors, musicians, and producers break formats when we build ideas and make them real for the curious.

Putting round pegs through square holes is not a process, but we embrace the idea of anarchy and challenges that make us stronger. pgLang is focused on using our experiences, and nurturing our many collaborators, to build stories that are equally accessible and engaging then fitting them within the best media.