Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Karol G, Lana Del Rey to Headline Lollapalooza

Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Odesza, Lana Del Rey, Karol G, the 1975, and Tomorrow X Together will headline this year’s incarnation of Lollapalooza. The Chicago festival, set for Aug. 3-6 in Grant Park, will feature 170 bands across four days and nine stages.

Other artists on the bill include Maggie Rogers, Carly Rae Jepsen, Diplo, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Rina Sawayama, Lil Yachty, Sabrina Carpenter, Suki Waterhouse, Louis the Child, Noah Kahan, and A Boogie Wit da Hoodie. Karol G will notably make history as the first female Latin artist to headline Lollapalooza.

Fans can sign up now for the SMS Presale, which begins this Thursday, March 23 at 10 a.m. CT, to purchase four-day general admission tickets at the Tier 1 price of $365. Fans can also purchase four-day GA+, VIP, and platinum tickets. A public on-sale will follow with any remaining tickets. Layaway plans are also available on all ticket types starting at $20 down. For more information, visit the festival’s website.

One-day tickets, along with the daily lineup, will be available at a later date. Kids eight and under may attend for free with a ticketed adult.

Last year’s festival featured BTS member J-Hope, along with Doja Cat, Metallica, Dua Lipa, and Green Day. The event also marked the U.S. festival debut for K-Pop act Tomorrow X Together, who are returning this year.