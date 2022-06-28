 Watch Kendrick Lamar Perform with Baby Keem in London - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone

Watch Kendrick Lamar Surprise Fans While Performing With Baby Keem in London

Baby Keem’s London debut included a surprise appearance from his cousin Kendrick Lamar, who headlined Glastonbury the night before

Kendrick Lamar performs at the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, Sunday, June 26, 2022.

Scott Garfitt/AP

Coming off his set at Glastonbury, Kendrick Lamar joined Baby Keem on stage during his performance at Electric Brixton in London last night (June 27). The former made a surprise appearance supporting his cousin during the last moments of the show, where the two artists rapped along to some of Baby Keem’s songs. The lively, energetic performance came as a welcome surprise to fans as both artists rapped along to “Family Ties” and “Vent” from Keem’s 2021 album The Melodic Blue, along with an unreleased, untitled track for the excited crowd, as NME points out.

Baby Keem’s performance marked his London debut at the live music venue with a 15-song setlist, which included “Pink Panties,” “Orange Soda,” and “Issues,” among other tracks.

Just one day before teaming up with his cousin, Lamar headlined the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury where he, alongside other artists at the festival, expressed support for women’s rights. The blood-soaked artist ended his show surrounded by dancers while chanting, “They judge you, they judge Christ. Godspeed for women’s rights,” as he stood wearing his now-infamous diamond-studded crown of thorns.

Lamar’s support for his cousin, Baby Keem, is also on full display on Lamar’s Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers, which features Baby Keem in “Savior.”

Baby Keem’s The Melodic Blue tour continues in Europe through July 9. He will be joining Lamar on his Mr. Morale tour, which is set to kick off on July 19 in Oklahoma City.

In This Article: Baby Keem, Electric Brixton, Glastonbury, Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale, The Melodic Blue

Rolling Stone
