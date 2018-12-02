Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1322: December 2, 2018
Read Next Once Again the Trump Administration Feeds Its Conspiracy-Loving Base Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Kendrick Lamar, Anderson .Paak Perform Funky ‘Tints’ on ‘SNL’

.Paak also played solo “Who R U?” during debut on sketch show

By

Reporter

Ryan Reed's Most Recent Stories

View All

Anderson .Paak recruited Kendrick Lamar to perform their funky collaborative track “Tints” on Saturday Night Live. 

In addition to singing the laid-back R&B-funk cut, .Paak showcased his drumming skills throughout – opening with some jazzy hi-hat flourishes before settling into a simple, grooving backbeat. Lamar joined to add his nimble boasts midway through the song, rapping, “Bitch, I’m Kendrick Lamar; respect me from afar / I was made in His image; you can call me a god.”

Later during his SNL debut, .Paak stepped out from behind the kit for the synth-fueled rap track “Who R U?” The emcee glided around a stage shrouded in fog, red lights and silhouettes. 

Both tracks appear on .Paak’s recently issued third LP, Oxnard. Dr. Dre executive-produced and appears on the album, which also includes guest spots from Pusha T, Snoop Dogg, J. Cole, Q-Tip and Kadhja Bonet, among others. 

“I feel like ambition is missing from today’s music,” the musician told Rolling Stone of his creative mindset. “This is the album I dreamed of making in high school, when I was listening to [Jay-Z]’s The Blueprint, The Game’s The Documentary, and [Kanye West’s] The College Dropout.”

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1322: December 2, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad