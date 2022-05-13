Kendrick Lamar Announces Worldwide ‘Big Steppers’ Tour

Kendrick Lamar has announced a world tour to accompany the arrival of his long-awaited new album, Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers.

The North American leg of “Big Steppers Tour” will kick off July 19 at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City and run throughout the summer, wrapping with two shows at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Sept. 14 and 15. A U.K. and European run will follow in the fall, with dates in Australia and New Zealand scheduled for December.

Lamar’s cousin and frequent collaborator, Baby Keem, as well as Tanna Leone — who features on the Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers Track “Mr. Morale” — will provide support for the rapper on select dates. Tickets for the tour will go on sale next Friday, May 20, at 12 p.m. local time via Lamar’s site, Oklama.com.

Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers was released on Friday, May 13, marking Lamar’s fifth studio album and his first in five years following his Pulitzer Prize-winning Damn. The album is also the rapper’s final LP for his longtime label, Top Dawg Entertainment.

The 18-track double album features an array of collaborators, including Portishead’s Beth Gibbons, R&B singer Summer Walker, singer-songwriter Sampha, Baby Keem, Ghostface Killah, Kodak Black and Thundercat. It also features writing and production contributions from Pharrell, the Alchemist, Beach Noise, and Boi-1da.

Kendrick Lamar Tour Dates

July 19 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

July 21 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

July 22 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

July 23 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

July 24 – Miami, FL @ Rolling Loud

July 27 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

July 29 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

July 30 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

July 31 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

August 2 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

August 4 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

August 5 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

August 6 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

August 7 – Long Island, NY @ UBS Arena

August 9 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

August 10 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

August 12 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

August 13 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

August 14 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

August 16 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

August 18 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

August 19 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

August 20 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

August 21 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

August 23 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

August 24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

August 26 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

August 27 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

August 28 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

August 30 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

August 31 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

September 1 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

September 6 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena at San Diego State University

September 7 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

September 9 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

September 10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

September 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

September 15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena