Kendrick Lamar Announces Worldwide ‘Big Steppers’ Tour

Kendrick Lamar has announced a world tour to accompany the arrival of his long-awaited new album, Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers.
The North American leg of “Big Steppers Tour” will kick off July 19 at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City and run throughout the summer, wrapping with two shows at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Sept. 14 and 15. A U.K. and European run will follow in the fall, with dates in Australia and New Zealand scheduled for December.
Lamar’s cousin and frequent collaborator, Baby Keem, as well as Tanna Leone — who features on the Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers Track “Mr. Morale” — will provide support for the rapper on select dates. Tickets for the tour will go on sale next Friday, May 20, at 12 p.m. local time via Lamar’s site, Oklama.com.
Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers was released on Friday, May 13, marking Lamar’s fifth studio album and his first in five years following his Pulitzer Prize-winning Damn. The album is also the rapper’s final LP for his longtime label, Top Dawg Entertainment.
The 18-track double album features an array of collaborators, including Portishead’s Beth Gibbons, R&B singer Summer Walker, singer-songwriter Sampha, Baby Keem, Ghostface Killah, Kodak Black and Thundercat. It also features writing and production contributions from Pharrell, the Alchemist, Beach Noise, and Boi-1da.
Kendrick Lamar Tour Dates
July 19 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
July 21 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
July 22 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
July 23 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
July 24 – Miami, FL @ Rolling Loud
July 27 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
July 29 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
July 30 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
July 31 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
August 2 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
August 4 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
August 5 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
August 6 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
August 7 – Long Island, NY @ UBS Arena
August 9 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
August 10 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
August 12 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
August 13 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
August 14 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
August 16 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
August 18 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
August 19 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
August 20 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
August 21 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
August 23 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
August 24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
August 26 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
August 27 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
August 28 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
August 30 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
August 31 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
September 1 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
September 6 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena at San Diego State University
September 7 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
September 9 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
September 10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
September 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
September 15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena