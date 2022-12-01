Ken Jeong Whips Up Operatic ‘Jennifer Hudson Show’ Commercial Break Theme Song on the Spot

Ken Jeong showed off his range during a recent appearance on the Jennifer Hudson Show. Stopping by to discuss stand-up comedy and his dream to have Hudson on the Masked Singer, on which he serves as both judge and comedic relief, the comedian whipped up an operatic commercial break theme song for the daytime talk show on the spot.

“We’ll be back with the Jennifer Hudson Show,” he sang on a simple enough hook while playing piano. Repeating the single lyric with increasing vibrato and chaos, he instructed the host to join in with him — but warned her: “Don’t be pitchy.”

Earlier in the episode, Jeong noted that he had been manifesting Hudson’s appearance on the Masked Singer since the show began in 2018. “You want to have the best singers, the best celebrities, the best icons, and I’ve always wanted to have you on the show,” he said. During the latest season, the judge fully convinced himself that the singer was behind the mysterious Masked Harp, but it turned out to be ​​Amber Riley.

Jeong grew up playing piano and violin, but comedy took a front seat. He doesn’t have the same musical inclinations as some of his co-judges, like Nicole Scherzinger or Robin Thicke, but filming with them, he’s picked up on a few things, particularly an appreciation of their knack for performance.

“In all seriousness, just to share the stage with everybody here – especially you have Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, two of the best voices – it’s the best job ever,” he told Hudson. “I get to go to work and then, during commercial breaks, they’ll be singing songs for the crowd impromptu. It’s heaven when, out of nowhere, Nicole Scherzinger is singing ‘Killing Me Softly,’ just in between commercial breaks. It’s like I get paid to go to a music appreciation class every week.”