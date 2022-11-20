fbpixel
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Performance Reportedly Canceled

Chris Brown Win Booed at 2022 AMAs

R&B legend Kelly Rowland accepted the award in Brown's honor and thanked him for his music.
Kelly Rowland speaks onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In expected awards show fashion, the 2022 American Music Awards weren’t without their fair share of controversy. Singer Chris Brown took home an early award for Favorite Male R&B Artist on Sunday night.

But the “Under the Influence” singer wasn’t at the award show to accept his win — following an apparent issue between himself and the AMAs.

According to an Instagram post from Brown earlier this week, the R&B singer claimed he had been scheduled to perform a Michael Jackson tribute and had been actively practicing when it was canceled.

“U SERIOUS?” he wrote. He also commented on the Instagram post: “WOULDVE been the ama performance but they cancelled me for reasons unknown.”

Representatives for the AMAs and Chris Brown did not immediately return Rolling Stone‘s requests for comment.

Former Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland presented the R&B award section, but when Brown’s name was announced, audible boos could be heard throughout the crowd.

“Now, Chris Brown is not here tonight so I’m accepting the award on his behalf,” she said, before holding up a finger to the still-booing audience. “Excuse me. Chill out.”

Trending

Rowland went on, thanking Brown for his contributions to the genre and saying she loved him.

“But I wanna tell Chris Brown thank you so much for making great R&B music,” she added. “And I wanna tell him thank you for being an incredible performer.”

More News

Read more

Most Popular

House Arrest Can't Keep Anna Sorokin Down: ‘I’m Still Living Better Than All of You'

Jerry Seinfeld on Dave Chappelle ‘SNL’ Monologue: "I Think the Subject Matter Calls for a Conversation"

Pyramid of a Previously Unknown Queen, Hundreds of Mummies Discovered in Egypt

Donald Trump & Melania's Relationship Is Reportedly ‘Chilly’ After He Blamed Her for Midterm Election Losses

You might also like

Copyright © 2022 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad