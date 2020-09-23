Michael Sheen Discovers a Magical Toaster in Kelly Lee Owens’ ‘Corner of My Sky’ Video

Michael Sheen discovers a magical toaster in Kelly Lee Owens’ hilarious new video for “Corner of My Sky,” a track that features John Cale.

Directed by Owens’ collaborator Kasper Häggström, the video features Sheen in his kitchen, inserting a piece of bread into the toaster. He suddenly realizes that the bread disappeared and starts to insert several loaves into the appliance — but each slice goes missing. He brings in a delivery man so he can witness the magic, but he, too, is puzzled. The quirky video concludes with Owens by his side in the kitchen, chewing on bread as Sheen stares at a lone slice.

“I knew I wanted a visual for ‘Color of My Sky’ and having been connected to Michael Sheen earlier in the year, I dared ask if he would like to be involved,” Owens said in a statement. “Luckily he said yes! In Wales, we live by the sentiment that ‘if you don’t ask, you don’t get.’ And so a true Welsh collaboration in the form of John Cale, Michael and I was formed.”

“The idea for the video was changed (very) last minute by the Kasper, a Norwegian director who I have worked with on my last few videos including ‘Throwing Lines’ and ‘On‘ and it was weird, trippy and hilarious — the perfect combo!” she continued. “Michael’s performance alongside John’s vocals and the magic toaster portal is gold and something I’m very happy to have out in the world.”

Added Sheen: “I’ve loved Kelly’s music for a while now, and the opportunity to be part of a Kelly-John Cale-magic toaster holy Welsh trinity was too good to miss!”

“Corner of My Sky” appears on Owens’ second LP Inner Sound, which she released last month. The LP opens with an exceptional cover of Radiohead’s “Arpeggi.“