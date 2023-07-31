fbpixel
Diamonds In the Sky

Kelly Clarkson Lays Down the Law: If You Throw Something at Her, Make Sure It’s a Diamond

The pop star alluded to the torrent of flying projectiles directed at pop stars at the start of her Las Vegas residency
Kelly Clarkson Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment

As musicians seemingly everywhere face a ceaseless deluge of projectiles whipped from the crowd, Kelly Clarkson is laying down some ground rules: Anyone thinking of chucking something at her on stage better make it with her while.

Over the weekend, Clarkson kicked off her “Chemistryresidency in Las Vegas, and right before a performance of “Broken and Beautiful,” she delivered a stern message: “If you’re gonna throw shit, throw diamonds.”

As it happened later in the song, someone did appear to throw something on stage — but it was a cute stuffed doll instead of a diamond. Clarkson picked up the doll and gave it a squeeze, suggesting maybe there was some wiggle room in the rules. 

@kellyclarkson hints at people throwing stuff at concerts. #moxy #uglydolls #pink #kellyclarkson #brokenanditsbeautiful #brokenandbeautiful #tour#vegas#beberexha #drake #harrystyles #kelseaballerini #fypシ #fypシ゚viral #fypage

Good bit aside, Clarkson — like any musician these days, really — has plenty of reason to be overly cautious about flying objects. This year has seen a sharp rise in strange, sometimes genuinely harmful, audience behavior, like when someone threw a cell phone at Bebe Rexha, hitting her in the face and leaving her with a black eye. 

Some other high-profile incidents: A fan hit Kelsea Ballerini in the face with a bracelet, Steve Lacy smashed a camera thrown at him, and just this weekend, Cardi B was hit with a cup of water, prompting her to throw a microphone in retaliation. Pink even had someone interrupt her mid-song with a bag of their dead mother’s ashes

As for Clarkson, hopefully, she’ll emerge from her Vegas residency unscathed (unless some of those diamonds do rain down from the sky). The singer has eight more shows scheduled at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino, with the shows scheduled between Aug. 2 and 19. 

