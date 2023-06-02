Steve Martin Joins Kelly Clarkson on Blues-Inspired New Single ‘I Hate Love’

Kelly Clarkson has released a new single, “I Hate Love,” featuring Steve Martin. Along with the song Clarkson shared a live performance video of the song filmed at the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles. The clip was directed and produced by Weiss Eubanks and Jonny Mars.

“The amazing banjo skills you hear on this is brought to you by the one and only Steve Martin!” Clarkson said in a statement. “I’d choose Martin over Gosling every time y’all!”

"I Hate Love" follows Clarkson's recent single "Favorite Kind of High," the second track to emerge from her forthcoming LP Chemistry, out June 23 via Atlantic Records. The singer previously shared dual singles "Me" and "Mine" in April, which she performed during a segment of Kellyoke on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Chemistry will feature 14 tracks and include collaborations with Martin and Sheila E.

“Having chemistry with someone is an incredible, and overwhelming, feeling,” Clarkson explained of the album in a statement. “It’s like you have no choice in the matter. You are just drawn to each other. This can be good and bad. This album takes you down every path that chemistry could lead you down.”

To promote the LP, Clarkson will perform her show Chemistry… an Intimate Night With Kelly Clarkson at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, which opens July 28. The show, designed exclusively for the Bakkt Theater stage, will see Clarkson and her band performing many of her hits from the past two decades.