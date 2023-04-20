Troye Sivan Wants to Know Why Kelly Clarkson Called Him Out on Her New Single

Kelly Clarkson probably has a long list of enemies who began plotting their revenge after she chose one of their songs to cover on her daytime show and ended up singing it better than they ever could. But in all the episodes of The Kelly Clarkson Show that she’s filmed, she’s never covered a song by Troye Sivan. Because of that, the two should be on relatively good, if not simply neutral, terms. But after one of Clarkson’s latest performances on the show, Sivan wants to know how he got on her bad side.

“What did I do to upset Kelly Clarkson?” the Australian pop singer asked in a recent TikTok. Right after, he tacked on a clip of Clarkson performing her latest single, “Mine,” a powerhouse ballad about karma. When she sings “choice of art” during the bridge, it sounds like she’s actually singing his name, resulting in the confrontational lyric: “Troye Sivan, who the hell do you think you are?”

Sivan captioned his initial video with an offer to take their feud outside. “@KellyClarkson drop your location,” he wrote. “I’m ready to fight.” In his comment section, fans reminded him of who he would be going up against and the dangers he would face. One warned: “Troye don’t test her, she will threaten to do covers of your whole discography.”

By his second video about the lyric mayhem, Sivan had begun to strategize a way to use the soundbite to his advantage. If you cut off "who the hell do you think you are," you're left with the preceding lyric: "Your choice of art," or in this case, "You're Troye Sivan."

“This part kind of slays, though,” he realized. “Imagine I make this like my theme song where every time I walk out somewhere they have to play this part.”

While it was all a big misunderstanding and not actually the start of pop’s next great feud, if Clarkson ever does decide to out-sing Sivan on one of his songs, we suggest she choose “Talk Me Down” or “Blue” from his 2015 debut album Blue Neighbourhood.