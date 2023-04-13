‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Goes Full John Hughes Film With ‘Don’t You (Forget About Me)’ Cover

At the rate that Hollywood is going, we’re likely only a few years away from an unnecessary sequel or remake of John Hughes’ classic The Breakfast Club. When it comes time to film the final scene, the original recording of Simple Minds’ “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” can be swapped out for the rendition Kelly Clarkson delivered on the Kelly Clarkson Show this week.

Clarkson and her band Y’all ran through the popular Eighties single with plenty of synths. It’s her fourth Kellyoke pick of the week following covers of Taylor Swift’s “Clean,” Van Morrison’s “Brown Eyed Girl,” and Bruce Springsteen’s “Glory Days,” which she performed with Charles Esten.

If Clarkson’s version of “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” felt too big for the studio it was performed in, it’s likely because she’s itching to get out onto a bigger stage. For 10 days this summer, the singer will station herself in Las Vegas for a stretch of residency shows in support of her forthcoming album Chemistry.

“I could only commit to 10 shows, that’s why it’s exclusive,” Clarkson told the Kelly Clarkson Show audience as she announced the performances and surprised a fan with tickets. “I ain’t adding more, I’m telling you right now.”

Chemistry: An Intimate Evening with Kelly Clarkson will begin on July 28 and wrap on Aug. 19. Though the album still doesn’t have a release date set, Clarkson has been teasing music from it on Instagram since its announcement. Chemistry will mark the first time in six years that she has released a full-length album of original music. Maybe there will be something on there that’s an even better fit for the metaphorical Breakfast Club remake.