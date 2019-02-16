×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1324: Jordan Peele
Read Next Trailers of the Week: 'Aladdin,' 'Ma,' 'Frozen 2,' 'Yesterday' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch Kelly Clarkson Perform Show-Stopping Cover of ‘Shallow’

Singer debuts rendition of Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper’s Grammy-winning A Star Is Born song at Wisconsin concert

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Kelly Clarkson debuted a show-stopping rendition of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s Grammy-winning and Oscar-nominated hit “Shallow” during the singer’s concert Friday in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

“It’s cool just to know that someone that talented is also really nice,” Clarkson said of Gaga before launching into the A Star Is Born cover.

“Anyway, I’ve been rooting for her for awhile. This song, I just, I love it. It’s from that movie that she’s nominated for a billion awards for, and I hope she wins.”

The singer continued, “I thought she and Bradley Cooper did such an awesome job with this song, it’s called ‘Shallow.’ So we’re gonna do our version of it, because obviously I don’t have a Bradley Cooper here, so I’m just holding it down. I hope I don’t suck, and if I do, I hope she doesn’t see it!”

After an impromptu “Shallow” at a recent Enigma concert, Cooper and Gaga will reunite at the Oscars on February 24th to perform the song during the Academy Awards presentation. The track is nominated for Best Original Song, while Gaga is up for Best Actress.

In This Article: A Star Is Born, Kelly Clarkson

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1324: Jordan Peele
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad