Watch Kelly Clarkson Perform Show-Stopping Cover of ‘Shallow’

Kelly Clarkson debuted a show-stopping rendition of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s Grammy-winning and Oscar-nominated hit “Shallow” during the singer’s concert Friday in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

“It’s cool just to know that someone that talented is also really nice,” Clarkson said of Gaga before launching into the A Star Is Born cover.

“Anyway, I’ve been rooting for her for awhile. This song, I just, I love it. It’s from that movie that she’s nominated for a billion awards for, and I hope she wins.”

The singer continued, “I thought she and Bradley Cooper did such an awesome job with this song, it’s called ‘Shallow.’ So we’re gonna do our version of it, because obviously I don’t have a Bradley Cooper here, so I’m just holding it down. I hope I don’t suck, and if I do, I hope she doesn’t see it!”

After an impromptu “Shallow” at a recent Enigma concert, Cooper and Gaga will reunite at the Oscars on February 24th to perform the song during the Academy Awards presentation. The track is nominated for Best Original Song, while Gaga is up for Best Actress.