Kelly Clarkson Takes ‘Kellyoke’ on the Road as She Searches for the ‘Greatest Voices’ in America

Kelly Clarkson knows what it takes to win a competition show — and now, she’s (kinda) hosting her own. On Tuesday, the singer announced she’s taking her talk show’s “Kellyoke” segment — where she covers her favorite songs, both old and new — on the road to welcome others to perform duets of her own songs.

Clarkson’s tour bus will make stops in New York City, Los Angeles, Dallas, and Chicago — and also watch auditions submitted on TikTok with the hashtag #KellyokeSearch — to find the best singers to duet with her on the Kelly Clarkson Show.

“This summer we’re taking the Kelly Clarkson Show on the road to find some of the greatest voices across America,” Clarkson said in a video. “Come sing a virtual duet with me to one of my songs.”

Some of the best “virtual duets” may even be featured on Clarkson’s talk show, which just got renewed for a fourth season.

The fan-interactive version of the segment comes several weeks after Clarkson dropped an EP of covers from her Kellyoke segment earlier this year. The EP included her versions of Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever,” Linda Ronstadt’s “Blue Bayou,” and The Weeknd’s “Call Out My Name.”

Kellyoke dates:

New York – Rockefeller Plaza, Aug. 21 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New York – Rockefeller Plaza, Aug. 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Chicago – Navy Pier, Aug 27. from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Dallas – Klyde Warren Park, Sept. 3 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Los Angeles – Universal Studios City Walk, Sept. 7 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m