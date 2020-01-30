Kelly Clarkson Performs ‘A Little Bit Alexis’ With Annie Murphy of ‘Schitt’s Creek’

Kelly Clarkson invited Schitt’s Creek star Annie Murphy onto her talk show on Wednesday, where the duo performed a remix of the very goofy, very trashy pop song Murphy’s character sings in the show, “A Little Bit Alexis.”

In the show, the song is the theme to Alexis’s “critically reviewed limited reality series,” and she performs it at an audition for the role of Sally Bowles in her mother Moira’s production of Cabaret.

Clarkson adds her own verse to the song, paying homage to her home state of Texas and bragging that she’s “got, like, 20 jobs.”

The Kelly Clarkson Show premiered last September and has proven to be a hit, currently averaging 1.9 million viewers per episode and ranking fourth in all syndicated talk show ratings. Past episodes have featured guests like John Legend, Ben Platt and Clarkson’s former American Idol judges.

The show has also become well-known for its opening “Kellyoke” segments, where Clarkson performs a cover of a well-known song. So far she’s performed songs like Lizzo’s “Juice,” Taylor Swift’s “Delicate” and Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance.”

The sixth and final season of Schitt’s Creek premiered earlier this month on CBC Television.